Port Alberni celebrates its rivers

Kristin Kerr-Donahue helps Lennox Alexander stamp a fish at Beaver Creek Community Hall for Alberni Valley Rivers Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Lennox Alexander paints a salmon at the fish printing station at Beaver Creek Community Hall during Alberni Valley Rivers Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Emily Leyenaar passes a salamander to her sister, Olivia, at Dave Clough’s invertebrates station at the Beaver Creek Community Hall for Alberni Valley Rivers Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Harper Leonard takes a spin at the Alberni Valley Enhancement Association’s salmon lifestyle wheel during Alberni Valley Rivers Day on Sunday, Sept. 25. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Nisma Marshall holds up a coho salmon model at the Pacific Streamkeepers Federation booth at Stamp River Provincial Park during Alberni Valley Rivers Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Poppy Clarke, visiting from Tofino, colours a picture at Stamp River Provincial Park for Alberni Valley Rivers Day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The first annual Alberni Valley Rivers Day was a hit.

The event took place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at both Stamp River Provincial Park and the Beaver Creek Community Hall, with a shuttle running participants between the two locations throughout the day. Kids got a chance to visit the fish ladder and learn about the salmon run and fish counts, then take part in some fish-themed crafts and games.

Alberni Valley Rivers Day coincided with World Rivers Day, which takes place each year on the fourth Sunday of September and aims to highlight the values of rivers, increase public awareness and encourage stewardship.

Organizers hope that Alberni Valley Rivers Day will become an annual event.

