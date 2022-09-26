Port Alberni celebrates its rivers

The first annual Alberni Valley Rivers Day was a hit.
The event took place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at both Stamp River Provincial Park and the Beaver Creek Community Hall, with a shuttle running participants between the two locations throughout the day. Kids got a chance to visit the fish ladder and learn about the salmon run and fish counts, then take part in some fish-themed crafts and games.
Alberni Valley Rivers Day coincided with World Rivers Day, which takes place each year on the fourth Sunday of September and aims to highlight the values of rivers, increase public awareness and encourage stewardship.
Organizers hope that Alberni Valley Rivers Day will become an annual event.