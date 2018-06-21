Cherie-Ann Joe jumps in the bouncy castle during the Friendship Centre’s Aboriginal Day celebrations on Thursday, June 21. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni celebrates National Aboriginal Day

Events took place on Thursday, June 21

There was plenty going on in the Alberni Valley for National Aboriginal Day on Thursday, June 21.

The Friendship Centre hosted a celebration that included music, fashion and children’s activities, as well as a traditional salmon feast. The event was attended by city councillors and staff, as well as MP Gord Johns.

Tseshaht First Nation also hosted an Aboriginal Day celebration at the Paper Mill Dam and Community Park with bouncy castles, a photo booth, free lunch and plenty of prizes.

See a slideshow of photos from both events below:

Huu-ay-aht First Nation also held a Qawii (Salmonberry) Festival at Pachena Beach, featuring traditional drum and dance, a salmon pit-cook, canoe rides, cedar-weaving and other games and activities.

