Port Alberni celebrates Punjabi culture

The Guru Nanak Sikh Society in Port Alberni held a Punjabi Cultural Event last weekend to celebrate more than 100 years of Punjabi culture in the Alberni Valley.

The event took place at the Echo Centre and featured a fashion show, an authentic Punjabi dinner and an informative slideshow about the history of Indo-Canadians in Port Alberni.

This is the second time the Guru Nanak Sikh Society has held a cultural event–the first one took place in 2015 to benefit a Syrian refugee family relocating to Port Alberni and raised almost $6,700. The event last Saturday raised $5,000 for the Bread of Life.

“We all live in Port Alberni,” said Tar Binng of the Guru Nanak Sikh Society. “It is the best place to live. Let’s make it better.”

Binng said the society is hoping to hold an event every year, with proceeds going to a different charity each year.

