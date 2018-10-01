The Punjabi Cultural Event on Saturday, Sept. 29 featured a fashion show. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Port Alberni celebrates Punjabi culture

Cultural event raised $5,000 for the Bread of Life

The Guru Nanak Sikh Society in Port Alberni held a Punjabi Cultural Event last weekend to celebrate more than 100 years of Punjabi culture in the Alberni Valley.

The event took place at the Echo Centre and featured a fashion show, an authentic Punjabi dinner and an informative slideshow about the history of Indo-Canadians in Port Alberni.

This is the second time the Guru Nanak Sikh Society has held a cultural event–the first one took place in 2015 to benefit a Syrian refugee family relocating to Port Alberni and raised almost $6,700. The event last Saturday raised $5,000 for the Bread of Life.

“We all live in Port Alberni,” said Tar Binng of the Guru Nanak Sikh Society. “It is the best place to live. Let’s make it better.”

Binng said the society is hoping to hold an event every year, with proceeds going to a different charity each year.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

 

Previous story
PAACL celebrates Disability Employment Awareness month

Just Posted

Survivors of residential school in Port Alberni ‘call back their spirit’

Gitxsan group journeys to Port Alberni seeking renewal on Orange Shirt Day

PAACL celebrates Disability Employment Awareness month

Community Employment Program in Port Alberni helps individuals gain employment

Traffic light upgrade scheduled for 10th Ave and Redford Street

Port Alberni commuters may face delays

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

Tour de Rock arrives in Port Alberni

Tickets still available for Huu-ay-aht sponsored dinner on Friday, Sept. 28

Port Alberni celebrates Punjabi culture

Cultural event raised $5,000 for the Bread of Life

B.C.-born Shea Weber to captain Montreal Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Vancouver Island farmer says new USMCA deal ‘terribly weakens’ Canadian dairy industry

Clarke Gourlay of Morningstar Farm says trade deal will negatively impact his farm’s milk production

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Most Read