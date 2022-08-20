Port Alberni celebrates the life of long-time volunteer

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The community came together to celebrate the life of a long-time Alberni Valley volunteer last month.

Gordon Blake passed away last year, on July 13, 2021, at home in the loving arms of his wife Angie.

He got a super send-off, just like he would have liked, on July 23, 2022. An eclectic group of friends and family gathered at the Industrial Heritage Centre for a bee hive of conversation with easily over 300 in attendance. Members of the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society said it was the perfect setting, since it was a place that Gordon had spent many hours.

Gordon’s late wife, Angie, made sure to get Phil MacKenzie there to pipe in the family, as the bagpipes were a favourite of Gordon’s. His children made up some kettle corn, since Gordon could be seen at many venues (including the Fall Fair) selling this yummy treat.

The event included a collection of photos of Gordon with his heritage buddies, compiled by David Hooper. Everyone could take home the pamphlet of memories.

Angie and family gave a huge thank you to everyone that attended and shared their stories and memories.

“We knew Gordon was loved, and your attendance just gave us further proof,” said Angie.

Port Alberni