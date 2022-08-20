Angie Blake walks with her son Bryce and daughter Carol behind Phil MacKenzie as he piped them around the centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)

Angie Blake walks with her son Bryce and daughter Carol behind Phil MacKenzie as he piped them around the centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)

Port Alberni celebrates the life of long-time volunteer

Alberni Valley resident Gordon Blake passed away in 2021

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The community came together to celebrate the life of a long-time Alberni Valley volunteer last month.

Gordon Blake passed away last year, on July 13, 2021, at home in the loving arms of his wife Angie.

He got a super send-off, just like he would have liked, on July 23, 2022. An eclectic group of friends and family gathered at the Industrial Heritage Centre for a bee hive of conversation with easily over 300 in attendance. Members of the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society said it was the perfect setting, since it was a place that Gordon had spent many hours.

Gordon’s late wife, Angie, made sure to get Phil MacKenzie there to pipe in the family, as the bagpipes were a favourite of Gordon’s. His children made up some kettle corn, since Gordon could be seen at many venues (including the Fall Fair) selling this yummy treat.

The event included a collection of photos of Gordon with his heritage buddies, compiled by David Hooper. Everyone could take home the pamphlet of memories.

Angie and family gave a huge thank you to everyone that attended and shared their stories and memories.

“We knew Gordon was loved, and your attendance just gave us further proof,” said Angie.

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tour de Rock riders getting ready to hit the road for 25th-anniversary fundraiser

Just Posted

Angie Blake walks with her son Bryce and daughter Carol behind Phil MacKenzie as he piped them around the centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)
Port Alberni celebrates the life of long-time volunteer

Members of the 2022 Tour de Rock team. (Tour de Rock photo)
Tour de Rock riders getting ready to hit the road for 25th-anniversary fundraiser

Paige Maher (in blue) competes at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni wrestler has gold medal performance at Canada Summer Games

Mułaa surf team members throw shakas in front of their new surf shed at Esowista at the north end of Long Beach. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Introducing Mułaa, Canada’s Indigenous surf team