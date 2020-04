Alberni Valley United Church will be streaming its Easter service online. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

A Port Alberni church will be doing something a little different for its Easter service this year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making social distancing a requirement this Easter Sunday, Alberni Valley United Church will be streaming its service online for anyone to enjoy.

Rick van Viegen and Dewayne Parfitt will be streaming the service of Reverend Minnie Hornidge live on YouTube starting at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

