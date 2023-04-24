Port Alberni cleans up for Earth Day

CLEANING UP THE EARTH Volunteers with the Port Alberni Rotary Club helped to clean up the streets of Port Alberni to mark Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. They filled up this Nicklin Waste Disposal dumpster with 580 kg of garbage. For more about community cleanups, see page A7. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) The Alberni Valley Curling Club held their annual neighbourhood cleanup on April 20. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) John Mayba of Port Alberni cleaned up two and a half kilometres of ditches on Faber Road to mark Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Several community groups in Port Alberni marked Earth Day last weekend by making the town a little cleaner.

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni hosted their third annual Community Clean Up on Saturday, April 22. Organizer Dewayne Parfitt said there were 12 groups of varying numbers registered for the cleanup.

“It was a little bit damp outside, but that didn’t stop the spirit,” said Parfitt.

The Rotary Club was joined by all different kinds of participants, from church groups to Scouts and even individuals, said Parfitt. Zsolt Hengsperger, who usually conducts weekend cleanups in Port Alberni, also stopped by to help out.

The City of Port Alberni donated equipment to the cleanup efforts, while the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) donated landfill tipping fees and Nicklin Waste Disposal donated a dumpster to collect the trash. In total, the cleanup garnered 580 kilograms of garbage.

But the Rotary Club wasn’t the only group out cleaning the community on Saturday. Port Alberni’s John Mayba collected garbage along a two-and-a-half kilometre stretch of Faber Road near Sproat Lake, while Mike Youds and the Transition Town Society organized a cleanup of Ship Creek Road. The group collected a pickup load of waste, said Youds.

The Alberni Valley Curling Club also hosted their annual neighbourhood cleanup on April 20. Members of the curling club picked up garbage around Dunbar Street, Gyro Park and 10th Avenue. Organizers noted that there was less trash found compared to previous years.

