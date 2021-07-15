Port Alberni climate group takes temperature of region with online survey

Aim is to gather residents’ concerns about local impact of climate change

John Mayba of Port Alberni and his wife are concerned enough about the threat of wildfires in their community that they have moved any important documents to a safe deposit box. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni Climate Action (ACA) wants to “Take the Temperature of our Region” with a regionp-wide survey.

The survey, was developed based on reports from the B.C. Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy, 2021 and Alberni Together for Climate document 2020. It is intended to gather residents’ feelings and concerns about the local impacts of climate change.

Alberni Valley and West Coast residents who complete the survey will be eligible for a draw for one of two $50 gift certificates for local restaurants.

“We know that local residents have a heightened awareness of climate change due to the recent destruction of the village of Lytton by a wildfire,” ACA chairperson Robert Gunn said. “We thought this would be a good time to draw the attention of our residents to the more local impacts of climate change which we are experiencing and expect to experience in the near future.”

The recent Clayton Road fire in Cherry Creek came within 300 metres of ACA member Keith Wyton’s property, further underscoring the group’s concern.

“We also wanted to gauge the level of concern about climate change in the Alberni Valley and the West Coast,” Gunn added.

“Alberni Climate Action was formed last November by a number of concerned residents with the goals of assisting our community to lower our greenhouse gas emissions as well as to prepare to deal with the impacts of a warmer climate,” ACA member Gail Morton said.

“The questionnaire has gathered together a number of the issues we will need to deal with.”

The survey may be accessed as of July 15 at the ACA website https://aca.zone/ or at the ACA Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Alberni-Climate-Action.

Questions may be addressed to alberniclimate@gmail.com.

