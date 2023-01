Members of the Port Alberni Fire Department and volunteers with KidSport collected donations and old Christmas trees on Saturday, Jan. 7 behind the Echo Centre. The event raised funds for KidSport Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Members of the Port Alberni Fire Department collect old Christmas trees to be chipped and mulched on Saturday, Jan. 7. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

A “tree-cycling” fundraiser put on by the City of Port Alberni raised more than $1,700 for young athletes.

KidSport Port Alberni raised a total of $1,738.85 on Saturday, Jan. 7. Volunteers with the city, the Port Alberni Fire Department and KidSport collected old Christmas trees by donation to be chipped and mulched. They received a total of 135 trees.

KidSport Port Alberni provides grants to cover the costs of registration fees to that all kids in Port Alberni can play sports.

