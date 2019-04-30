Port Alberni Community Wellness fair offers multiple steps to healthy life

From sports teams to vendors, draws and exhibits, check it out

Karen Freethy, recreation programmer for the City of Port Alberni, encourages the public to visit the Community Wellness fair this Thursday, May 2 at the AV Multiplex. More than 90 vendors or organizations will be there with information on everything from sports to healthy lifestyles. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The annual Community Wellness fair returns to the AV Multiplex this Thursday, May 2 and it’s bigger and better than ever, says city recreation programmer Karen Freethy.

The wellness fair was born from the former Walk With Your Doc event that used to take place at Bob Dailey Stadium every year in June. In 2018 it fizzled out, but John Douglas revived it as a wellness fair.

The organizing committee had more time to pull the fair together for 2019, and have attracted 90 vendors and exhibitors ranging from kids’ sporting teams to services for seniors and volunteer opportunities.

“We’ve expanded the wellness fair to include sporting activities,” Freethy said. “This year we’re focusing it a lot on clubs and spors activities so it’s for children too.”

The booths and displays will feature everything from minor soccer to aromatherapy; BC Transit; even fire departments, emergency preparedness, yoga, lawn bowling, Dragon Martial Arts and adult volleyball. Port Alberni Air Quality Council will have a display, and the ACRD will have a composting exhibit as well.

“It’s a really wide gamut. I hope that’s what people understand. If your child and you want to look for something to register for or you’re an adult wanting to sign up for some volunteer services…it really is worth everybody’s time to come check it out.”

The fair would be ideal for people new to the area who are looking to see what opportunities are available, she added

.

There will be refreshments available, and the city is handing out pedometers to the first 100 people who come through the door.

The fair runs from 6–7 p.m. inside the multiplex. The AV Multiplex is located at 3737 Roger St. , just past Bob Dailey Stadium.