Port Alberni family donates coats to keep city’s vulnerable people warm

Keeping the community warm Kim Rai delivers a donation of winter coats to Mark Zenko of Canadian Mental Health Association on Thursday, Oct. 22. Rai and his family handed out 100 jackets in total to various organizations in the Alberni Valley in honour of Rai’s late father, Bookan Singh Rai. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Rai family of Port Alberni is ensuring some of Port Alberni’s most vulnerable people will be warm this winter.

Kim Rai and his family handed out coats to Kuu-us Crisis Line Society, Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society and the Port Alberni chapter of Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) on Thursday, Oct. 22.

“It was so cold last night so we decided to. We handed out 100 new jackets in total in memory of my late father Bookan Singh Rai,” Kim Rai said. “He lived in Port Alberni for 50 years. He was very active in volunteering and ran marathons for the Alberni Road Runner club.”

Bookan Singh Rai worked at Somass Sawmill for 40 years, Kim Rai added.

Kim Rai delivers winter coats to Kuu-us Crisis Line Society. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)