Port Alberni Family Guidance gets $19K for COVID-19 renovations

The Port Alberni Family Guidance Association has received $18,927 in community gaming grants for an office renovation.

The money will be used to renovate the Family Guidance offices to support COVID-19 safety protocols.

Family Guidance is one of 53 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. to share in $5 million for capital project grants in 2021, and the only Port Alberni project to be funded.

The funding was provided for organizations to make upgrades to community facilities and infrastructure, and update technology and equipment to improve program delivery.

“The pandemic has highlighted the important role our community organizations fulfill, and their ability to provide direct support for people in communities has been vital,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs and MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim.

“These are very difficult times for many people, and access to counselling and mental health services is more crucial than ever. This funding will help ensure that people in the Alberni Valley can keep accessing these services safely.”

This capital funding is in addition to funding provided to six different sectors for programming. The funding totals $135 million annually and supports nearly 5,000 non-for-profit organizations to deliver services to people throughout British Columbia.

