Port Alberni farmers to give talk on biodynamic gardening at Char’s Landing on March 9

Gary and Louis Swann say anyone from urban farmers to backyard gardeners will benefit

Gary, Jacqueline and Louis Swann operate Leda Farm on Batty Road. They will be hosting a talk on biodynamic farming at Char’s Landing on Wednesday, March 9. (LEDA FARM FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Gary Swann and his son Louis will be giving a talk on biodynamic gardening Wednesday, March 9 at Char’s Landing.

The Swanns run Leda Farm on Batty Road and adopted biodynamic farming practices 14 years ago.

“Biodynamic farming has nearly 100 years of worldwide sustainable agriculture,” said Gary Swann.

Biodynamic farming is similar to organic farming but follows concepts developed in 1924 by the late Austrian philosopher and social reformer Rudolf Steiner. Steiner believed everything from the soil to plants to livestock were interrelated and eschewed the use of artificial fertilizers and the like.

“One of the fundamental things is he recommended a farm as a self-contained unit,” Swann said. Leda Farm strives to follow that rule, but still needs to bring in outside resources such as hay.

“Our aim is to be self-reliant. That’s one of the goals of biodynamics.”

Swann said anyone from urban farmers to backyard gardeners will benefit from their talk on biodynamic gardening. “It’s going to be better for global warming if we can grow more food here” to offset trucking in goods from hundreds of miles away. Other influences such as the war happening between Russian and Ukraine are also of concern, especially given the rising cost of fuel, he noted.

“We think that growing some of your own food would be prudent.”

The Swanns’ presentation takes place at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation. Char’s Landing is located at 4815 Argyle St. at Fifth Avenue in Port Alberni. For more information, find Leda Farm on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ledafarm.

