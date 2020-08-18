Port Alberni ‘Fitness FUNdraiser’ collects nearly $1,000 for frontline workers mental health

Lisa Duncan and Brooke Pighin created a “boot camp” event to raise funds for Legacy Place Society

Port Alberni athletes Lisa Duncan, left, and Brooke Pighin use canned goods as weights during their Fitness FUNdraiser boot camp at Bob Dailey Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The pair and their participants raised nearly $1,000 and collected non-perishable items for the Community Food Bank. (DARRAN CHAISSON PHOTOGRAPHY)

With Covid-19 crippling society in many ways, two Port Alberni fitness professionals came together on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Bob Dailey Stadium to try and give back, stir up positivity, and create a fun and health forward event.

Lisa Duncan and Brooke Pighin created a “boot camp” event to raise funds for Legacy Place Society, which supports frontline mental health. By the end of the event on Saturday nearly $900 had been raised, and that will directly benefit frontline workers in Port Alberni, Pighin explained.

“In times like this with such uncertainty and where things can feel so inherently defeating, it is so important that we do our part to lift each other up, come together as a community, support where and how we can and not get lost in the chaos by forgetting to prioritize our own health (physically, mentally and emotionally),” she said.

“None of us know others’ full situations or circumstances, but if we can try and bring some form of light to each other—how beautiful that would be.”

Thirty people took part in the outdoor event, from mothers who brought their young children to retirees. “We all managed to have an absolute blast together at this event,” Pighin said. She and Duncan marked people’s physical space with soccer cones to keep the event appropriate for COVID-19 health restrictions.

“It was absolutely amazing that so many businesses came together to offer their support in our FUNdraiser,” Duncan and Pighin said. DripFit from Vancouver provided a platform to receive donations online as well as prizes. A number of local gyms and fitness-based providers offered prizes as well, and other community contributors provided gift cards and prize packs. Darran Chaisson Photography provided images of the event, and Todd Flaro from Alberni Teens Can Rock assisted with a sound system.

“A huge thank you to the City of Port Alberni for helping facilitate this event,” Pighin said. “We are so thankful and our hearts are so full!”

Anyone who didn’t get a chance to contribute to the fundraiser can get in touch with Pighin by e-mail at brooke@dripfit.ca.

