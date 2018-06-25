Port Alberni gets colourful

A little rain on Sunday, June 24 didn’t stop the inaugural 5k Colour Run in Port Alberni.

The event was put on by the Elite Dance Academy PAC (Parent Advisory Council) as a fundraiser to help pay for costumes and travel. Participants wore light-coloured shirts and ran around Kitsuksis Dyke, where they were doused in coloured powder.

Check out a slideshow of the colourful event below:

Along with the run, the event featured a barbecue, children’s activities, a silent auction table and various vendors. A dunk tank featured local celebrities, including city councillors Chris Alemany and Denis Sauve, Mayor Mike Ruttan, Dallas Ward of Double R Meats and Chris Turner from Alberni Toyota.