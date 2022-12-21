Port Alberni gets into the Christmas spirit

A home on Darnley Road glowed in the freshly-fallen snow. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A home on Darnley Road glowed in the freshly-fallen snow. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A house on Bruce Street has an eclectic display of blow-ups and lights set to Christmas music. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A house on Bruce Street has an eclectic display of blow-ups and lights set to Christmas music. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Characters from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” adorn a front lawn on the corner of Bruce Street and 10th Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Characters from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” adorn a front lawn on the corner of Bruce Street and 10th Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A giant Christmas decoration frames a nutcracker in a yard display at Argyle Street and Dunbar Street in December 2022. It is one of countless beautiful light displays to be found in the Alberni Valley this year. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)A giant Christmas decoration frames a nutcracker in a yard display at Argyle Street and Dunbar Street in December 2022. It is one of countless beautiful light displays to be found in the Alberni Valley this year. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A fresh sheet of snow glowed in front of this house on Glenside Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A fresh sheet of snow glowed in front of this house on Glenside Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Characters from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer adorn a lawn on Ian Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Characters from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer adorn a lawn on Ian Avenue. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Santa waves from his sleigh at a house on Josephine Street. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Santa waves from his sleigh at a house on Josephine Street. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Santa waves from his sleigh at a house on Josephine Street. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Santa waves from his sleigh at a house on Josephine Street. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Santa pops out of an outhouse at a home on Mozart Road. The house featured too many decorations to fit in one photo. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Santa pops out of an outhouse at a home on Mozart Road. The house featured too many decorations to fit in one photo. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A team of weiner dogs pulls Santa’s sleigh at a home on Pleasant Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A team of weiner dogs pulls Santa’s sleigh at a home on Pleasant Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Reindeer, snowmen and candy canes reflect off wet pavement in front of a lit-up home on Waterhouse Street in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Reindeer, snowmen and candy canes reflect off wet pavement in front of a lit-up home on Waterhouse Street in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A house at the corner of Waterhouse Street and McIntyre Drive in Port Alberni is one of several on Waterhouse that have large Christmas light displays. (Dec. 8, 2022) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)A house at the corner of Waterhouse Street and McIntyre Drive in Port Alberni is one of several on Waterhouse that have large Christmas light displays. (Dec. 8, 2022) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
The Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s 2022 Light-Up Hospice display will be up throughout the month of December, until 11 p.m. nightly. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)The Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s 2022 Light-Up Hospice display will be up throughout the month of December, until 11 p.m. nightly. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni is getting into the holiday cheer.

There are plenty of houses across town decorated with bright lights, blow-up figures and synchronized music just in time for the Christmas season. Here are some of the best places we’ve found to check out the Christmas lights in Port Alberni this year:

– Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road)

– Glenside Road and Ian Avenue

– Kitsuksis Road

– Darnley Road

– Josephine Street

– Westporte Place

– Gertrude Street

– Top of Wallace Street

– Waterhouse Street

– Argyle Street and Dunbar Street

– A house at Angus Street and Seventh Avenue

– The 2700-block of 12th Avenue

– The 2600-block and 2700-block of Sixth Avenue

– Bruce Street and 10th Avenue

– Third Avenue Uptown and the Christmas tree at Harbour Quay

We hope you enjoy seeing just a few of these decorated houses as much as we did.

