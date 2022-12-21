Port Alberni gets into the Christmas spirit

Port Alberni is getting into the holiday cheer.
There are plenty of houses across town decorated with bright lights, blow-up figures and synchronized music just in time for the Christmas season. Here are some of the best places we’ve found to check out the Christmas lights in Port Alberni this year:
– Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road)
– Glenside Road and Ian Avenue
– Kitsuksis Road
– Darnley Road
– Josephine Street
– Westporte Place
– Gertrude Street
– Top of Wallace Street
– Waterhouse Street
– Argyle Street and Dunbar Street
– A house at Angus Street and Seventh Avenue
– The 2700-block of 12th Avenue
– The 2600-block and 2700-block of Sixth Avenue
– Bruce Street and 10th Avenue
– Third Avenue Uptown and the Christmas tree at Harbour Quay
We hope you enjoy seeing just a few of these decorated houses as much as we did.