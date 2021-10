A judge examines an English cocker spaniel during Day 3 of the dog show at the Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) This West Highland Terrier won first prize in its group. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A judge examines a miniature poodle during the dog show at the Glenwood Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A judge takes a look at the golden retrievers during Day 3 of the dog show at the Glenwood Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A springer spaniel takes a walk around the ring. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Kennel Club hosted its 56th annual Championship Dog Show last weekend.

After a break last year due to COVID-19, the dog show returned to the Glenwood Centre from Oct. 15-17, with prizes awarded for best in show each day. COVID-19 protocols were in place all weekend.

Full results from the show can be found at www.canuckdogs.com.

DogsPort Alberni