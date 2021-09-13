Port Alberni has fun at smaller Fall Fair

Carlos and Zenaida Schmidt take a turn on one of the midway rides at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Thursday, Sept. 9. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) “Frenzy” was one of the most popular rides at the Alberni District Fall Fair midway all weekend. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Lunabella and Journey Chase fish for ducks at the Alberni District Fall Fair midway on Thursday, Sept. 9. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Alberni District Fall Fair midway had a new ride this year called “Speed” that tossed riders upside down 40 metres in the air. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Despite the rain, First Nations drummers performed at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Saturday, Sept. 11. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Robert Armich took the stage at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Sunday afternoon. Five Acre Productions provided all the sound, lighting and staging for the weekend’s entertainment. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Kai Doffe and Ashlyn Dalton dance to Robert Armich’s music at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Sunday, Sept. 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A bull named Tweezer shows off his impressive set of horns at Old MacDonald’s Farm at the Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Mya Wright holds a chick at Old MacDonald’s Farm at the Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A mob of emus hangs out at Old MacDonald’s Farm at the Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A turkey wanders the grounds at Old MacDonald’s Farm at the Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Cars line up outside the Kin Hut on Sunday, Sept. 12 for a car show at the Alberni District Fall Fair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Jason Ferguson of the Kinsmen draws the winning name for the 50/50 raffle. The winner, Laurie Lacharite, won $3,827 in total. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Carol Brown and Scott Green draw the winning name for the $30,000 cash giveaway. The winner was Meaghan Dolan of Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Alberni District Fall Fair’s grounds crew celebrates after a successful weekend. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Scott Green of the Alberni District Fall Fair Association (far right) delivers a $30,000 cheque to raffle winner Meaghan Dolan and her partner Greg Pilgrim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The winner of this year’s Alberni District Fall Fair raffle is planning to donate a portion of her winnings back to the fair organizers.

Meaghan Dolan bought 16 tickets for the $30,000 raffle and was surprised when her name was drawn on Sunday, Sept. 12.

“I never win anything,” she said. “This is so exciting.”

Dolan says she plans to donate $5,000 back to the Fall Fair Association. She doesn’t know yet what she’ll do with the rest of her winnings.

“We just know it’s been rough for you guys with COVID,” Dolan told fair organizers on Monday afternoon when she received her cheque.

Dolan, who is born and raised in Port Alberni, says she buys tickets for the raffle every year.

“Even if we can’t make it to the fair, we always want to make sure we’re supporting it in some way,” she said.

Although the 2021 fair was smaller than previous years—with no parade—people were still able to enjoy the midway and other entertainment in a reduced capacity last weekend.

According to Ann Siddall, Alberni District Fall Fair administrator, the attendance for the fair this year was 9,766 people.

“Right on our targets keeping within our 50 percent capacity,” said Siddall.

Mitch Gardner of the Fall Fair’s board of directors said that, despite a slow start, the tickets for the $30,000 raffle were “almost sold out” by the end of the fair.

“Thank you to everybody for helping us make our goal,” he said on Sunday.

The Kinsmen also had a 50/50 raffle that reached a total of $3,827. The winner was Laurie Lacharite.

To see the winners of this year’s virtual home arts show, visit www.myfair.ca.

Fall fairPort Alberni