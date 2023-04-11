Port Alberni kids brave the rain for Easter egg hunts

Sadie Koshieff, 6, finds the coveted Easter eggs along the trail at Arrowvale Campground. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) HAPPY EASTER! Hawksley Bordal, 3, scoops up an Easter egg during a scavenger hunt at Arrowvale Campground on Hector Road on Friday, April 7, 2023. See more photos from Easter weekend on page A7. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) On the deck at Arrowvale are Nicole Goodyear and son Palmer, 1, and Chloe Roberts with daughter Metta, 2. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Ryker Anderson,3, had a lot of fun on the bouncy tent at First Baptist Church. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Two children check out the bunny trail at Beaver Creek Community Hall. (PHOTO COURTESY BEAVER CREEK HALL) Oaklynn Callihoo, age 8 months, with the Easter Bunny at the Beaver Creek Fire Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Sophie Touchie, 6, had her face painted and amassed a bunch of eggs at First Baptist Church. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Aspyn Reffel, 3 and a half, was prepared for the rainy Easter Egg Hunt at Gyro Park. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Brooke Edwards, 6, and her brother Trace, 7, had fun despite the rain at Gyro Park. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)

There were plenty of places for children to celebrate Easter this past weekend, despite the poor weather.

Arrowvale Campground held their annual Easter egg hunt on Good Friday and the weather actually held out until the hunt was over. Children were led on a path to find the giant Easter Bunny, who gave them an egg filled with candy. The children picked up Easter eggs along the way. At the office, they could order hot dogs, ice cream cones or cookies.

On Saturday, there were a number of places to take the children to. At Gyro Park, children picked up plastic eggs and brought them to a tent where they traded them in for a goodie bag. They also had games to play and crafts to make inside the hall.

Also on Saturday was the giant Easter egg hunt at the First Baptist Church, which was done in age groups. Cherry Creek Road was lined with vehicles as participants were treated to free hot dogs and drinks. There were 235 children registered and the lucky winner of an iPad was Chanel Jasken.

The Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department held a very successful Easter celebration on Saturday, which also included a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The Beaver Creek Community Hall association made some changes to their Bunny Trail for Easter Sunday due to inclement weather. The trail will be set up for an extra week, until Sunday, April 16.

The community association created a haunted forest in the same location for their Halloween Howl last October. The bunny trail will be similar: set up with bunnies, eggs and spring items for show. “It’s not an Easter egg hunt, it’s a trail with cool things for kids to look at,” executive committee spokesperson Maurya Tatler said.

The Beaver Creek Community Hall is located at 8505 Beaver Creek Road. The bunny trail is behind the hall next to the basketball court.

“We hope people will recognize and appreciate the work that went into it,” Tatler said.

How wet was it in Port Alberni over Easter weekend? According to Environment Canada, it was wetter than the whole month of March.

A Pacific frontal system brought strong winds and heavy rain to the B.C. coast all weekend. Between April 6–8 Port Alberni saw 70 millimetres of rain fall, surpassing the 69.2 mm that accumulated in all of March.

— with files from Susie Quinn

