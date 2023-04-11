Port Alberni kids brave the rain for Easter egg hunts

There were plenty of places for children to celebrate Easter this past weekend, despite the poor weather.
Arrowvale Campground held their annual Easter egg hunt on Good Friday and the weather actually held out until the hunt was over. Children were led on a path to find the giant Easter Bunny, who gave them an egg filled with candy. The children picked up Easter eggs along the way. At the office, they could order hot dogs, ice cream cones or cookies.
On Saturday, there were a number of places to take the children to. At Gyro Park, children picked up plastic eggs and brought them to a tent where they traded them in for a goodie bag. They also had games to play and crafts to make inside the hall.
Also on Saturday was the giant Easter egg hunt at the First Baptist Church, which was done in age groups. Cherry Creek Road was lined with vehicles as participants were treated to free hot dogs and drinks. There were 235 children registered and the lucky winner of an iPad was Chanel Jasken.
The Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department held a very successful Easter celebration on Saturday, which also included a visit from the Easter Bunny.
The Beaver Creek Community Hall association made some changes to their Bunny Trail for Easter Sunday due to inclement weather. The trail will be set up for an extra week, until Sunday, April 16.
The community association created a haunted forest in the same location for their Halloween Howl last October. The bunny trail will be similar: set up with bunnies, eggs and spring items for show. “It’s not an Easter egg hunt, it’s a trail with cool things for kids to look at,” executive committee spokesperson Maurya Tatler said.
The Beaver Creek Community Hall is located at 8505 Beaver Creek Road. The bunny trail is behind the hall next to the basketball court.
“We hope people will recognize and appreciate the work that went into it,” Tatler said.
— with files from Susie Quinn