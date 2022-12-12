Port Alberni lights up for the holidays

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s 2022 Light-Up Hospice display will be up throughout the month of December, until 11 p.m. nightly. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) A house at the corner of Waterhouse Street and McIntyre Drive in Port Alberni is one of several on Waterhouse that have large Christmas light displays. (Dec. 8, 2022) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Reindeer, snowmen and candy canes reflect off wet pavement in front of a lit-up home on Waterhouse Street in Port Alberni. Where do you think the best Christmas light displays are for 2022? (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

It’s that time of year again!

The Alberni Valley News is looking for the best-decorated houses in Port Alberni for a Christmas photo feature.

Almost a dozen homes on Waterhouse Street between Wood Avenue and McIntyre Drive are decked out with festive light displays this year.

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s building at 2579 10th Avenue has also been lit up for the holidays. The display is lit up until 11 p.m. every night throughout December.

Do you know of another house that should be featured in our paper? Send a picture to newsroom@albernivalleynews.com or send us the address and we’ll come and take a photo ourselves.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

