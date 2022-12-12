Port Alberni lights up for the holidays

It’s that time of year again!
The Alberni Valley News is looking for the best-decorated houses in Port Alberni for a Christmas photo feature.
Almost a dozen homes on Waterhouse Street between Wood Avenue and McIntyre Drive are decked out with festive light displays this year.
The Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s building at 2579 10th Avenue has also been lit up for the holidays. The display is lit up until 11 p.m. every night throughout December.
Do you know of another house that should be featured in our paper? Send a picture to newsroom@albernivalleynews.com or send us the address and we’ll come and take a photo ourselves.
elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Alberni ValleyChristmasPort Alberni