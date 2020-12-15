Port Alberni lights up for the holidays

Baby Yoda is just one of the many colourful characters adorning a yard on Mozart Road (off of Maebelle). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A house near the corner of 10th Avenue and Bruce Street features blow-up decorations and a musical soundtrack. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A house in the 2700 block of 12th Avenue features blow-up decorations and a musical soundtrack. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A home on Darnley Road is all lit up for the holidays. (Photo courtesy Kristie Manson) Another home on Darnley Road is all lit up. (PHOTO COURTESY DANIELLE PARKER) A home on Mozart Road (off of Maebelle) features all kinds of lights, decorations and blow-up characters. (PHOTO COURTESY ASHLEY OSCIENNY) This home in the 4100 block of Rex Road featured all kinds of colourful characters. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) This home on Tebo Road (in Cherry Creek) glowed in the freshly-fallen snow. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Some impressive displays can be found on Waterhouse Street. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Colourful characters decorate a lawn on Russell Street. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) This home on Whittlestone Avenue glowed in the snowfall. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) This home on Willow Road glowed on a quiet Sunday evening. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) This home in the 4200 block of Glenside Road was all decked out for the holidays. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRISSY ALARIE) McLean Mill National Historic Site got in on the holiday festivities. (PHOTO COURTESY MCLEAN MILL) This home on Albert Street had some pretty lights and decorations. (PHOTO COURTESY ASHLEY OSCIENNY) McLean Mill National Historic Site got in on the holiday festivities. (PHOTO COURTESY MCLEAN MILL) The Alberni Valley Hospice Society on 10th Avenue is all lit up for the month of December. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) This home in the 4900 block of Neill Street is all lit up for the holidays. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) This home on Westporte Place featured a colourfully-decorated tree in the front yard. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A deer pays a visit to a decorated home at the corner of Glenside Road and Ian Avenue. (PHOTO COURTESY JACQUELINE CARMICHAEL)

A worldwide pandemic hasn’t put a stop to the Christmas cheer in Port Alberni.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled many local Christmas events, a family stroll to see the Christmas lights and displays around town is still a safe way to celebrate.

Many Port Alberni residences and businesses have gone all out for the holiday season, with Christmas lights, inflatable decorations and even musical soundtracks.

Here are some of the best-decorated spots in town to check out, most submitted by readers to our Facebook page:

Westporte Place and Russell Street

Willow Road

Darnley Road

Kitsuksis Street

Rex Road

Glenside Road

Tebo Road

Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road)

Whittlestone Avenue

Waterhouse Street

10th Avenue (south end)

12th Avenue (2700 Block)

McLean Mill

A Port Alberni resident has also posted a Christmas Lights tour on Google Maps.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasPort Alberni