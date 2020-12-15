Port Alberni lights up for the holidays

A worldwide pandemic hasn’t put a stop to the Christmas cheer in Port Alberni.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled many local Christmas events, a family stroll to see the Christmas lights and displays around town is still a safe way to celebrate.
Many Port Alberni residences and businesses have gone all out for the holiday season, with Christmas lights, inflatable decorations and even musical soundtracks.
Here are some of the best-decorated spots in town to check out, most submitted by readers to our Facebook page:
- Westporte Place and Russell Street
- Willow Road
- Darnley Road
- Kitsuksis Street
- Rex Road
- Glenside Road
- Tebo Road
- Mozart Road (off of Maebelle Road)
- Whittlestone Avenue
- Waterhouse Street
- 10th Avenue (south end)
- 12th Avenue (2700 Block)
- McLean Mill
A Port Alberni resident has also posted a Christmas Lights tour on Google Maps.
elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
