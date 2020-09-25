Port Alberni long-term care home gets new bath chair

Cynthia Fowler, a Licenced Practical Nurse (LPN) at Westhaven Long Term Care, demonstrates the new Alenti bath chair that arrived recently at the Port Alberni seniors’ care facility. Westhaven was able to replace their 25-year-old chair with a donation from the WCGH Foundation. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Westhaven residents say thanks to WCGH Foundation for donation

Residents at Westhaven in Port Alberni will be able to enjoy their baths again, after an Alenti bath chair was delivered to the seniors’ care facility.

The West Coast General Hospital Foundation helped raise $12,000 to help pay for the chair through their Christmas fundraising campaign, said Chris Francey, foundation business director.

The bath chair will replace another at Westhaven that was 25 years old, according to Kim Love, clinical nurse lead at Westhaven Long Term Care.

“Bath times are very precious for our residents and the new bath chair will assist us in giving care safely for everyone involved,” Love noted.

