Port Alberni paramedics honoured for service

Several Port Alberni paramedics received recognition from BC Emergency Health Services earlier this month for their years of service to the community.
On March 15, Lance Stephenson—Vancouver Island director for BC Ambulance Service—made a trip to Port Alberni to present long service awards to several staff members, with awards ranging from ranging from five years of service to 20 years.
Stephenson explained that the Vancouver Island district has 44 stations and approximately 900 staff.
“Having the opportunity to come here and present the awards is a big honour for me,” he said. “It gives me an opportunity to meet staff that I’ve never met.”
B.C. paramedics have faced a number of challenges over the past year, he added, between COVID-19 and the opioid crisis.
“They have stepped up to that challenge and met it,” said Stephenson. “I’m really proud of the staff. We work as a pretty good team.”
The paramedics who received awards on March 15 are as follows:
Deb Roberts (20 years)
Carla Wagnor (15 years)
Mark Lacroix (10 years)
Buck Daradics (5 years)
Deanna Doucette (5 years)
David Poulsen (5 years)
Three other paramedics were not able to attend the presentation on March 15, but also received long service awards:
Amanda McRae (5 years)
Daniel Hull (5 years)
David Roth (10 years)
