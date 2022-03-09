Port Alberni plans Day of Action on March 12

A group of concerned Port Alberni citizens will be rallying for climate action this weekend.

On March 12, people in Port Alberni will be holding a Day of Action for a Just Transition. The event takes place at 11 a.m. at Harbour Quay and will include speakers and music.

The rally is in support of enactment of Just Transition legislation as an effective response to the climate crisis. The legislation, if introduced, will ensure that workers have access to training and support as the country shifts away from fossil fuels.

With the next federal budget only weeks away, similar “Day of Action” events will be taking place across the country on March 12.

“After the the heat dome, the floods and fires of last summer, I think most people realize that time is running out and that urgent action is required” said local climate organizer John Mayba.

“So we’re organizing an event to coincide with the National Day of Action, which will give local residents an opportunity to express their support for Just Transition legislation.”

For more information about the event, visit www.350.org/just-transition-day-of-action or call John Mayba at 250-723-2638.

