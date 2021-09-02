Port Alberni plans rally for climate change on Sept. 8

John Mayba and others will bring the region’s climate emergency into focus with a rally Sept. 8 in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Climate change activists in Port Alberni will observe “Canada is [still] on fire” Day of Action with a rally on Sept. 8.

“Extreme heat early this summer has sparked one of the worst wildfire seasons on record. We’ve seen smoke cover cities, flooding, droughts and just heard from the IPCC that this is a ‘code red’ moment when it comes to tackling the climate emergency,” said local organizer John Mayba.

“And, this is all happening in the middle of a federal election with voters hitting the ballot box between Sept. 11 and 20.”

The protest was designed to bring attention to climate change right before the English federal leaders’ debate Sept. 9.

The French Federal Leaders’ debate takes place Sept. 8.

“These climate impacts are drawing public attention to the crisis, but with COVID-19 and other issues, we need to work to ensure that politicians can’t hide from the need for urgent climate action.”

Across Canada more than 40 communities (including at least six on Vancouver Island) will be holding public rallies to highlight the climate emergency. In Port Alberni, the demonstration of concern will take place at 12 p.m. in front of Port Alberni City Hall (4850 Argyle Street) on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council vice-president Mariah Charleson and Rod Sayers will be speaking at the rally, Mayba said.

Concerned citizens who wish to participate in the rally are encouraged to make a sign or banner highlighting their concerns.

A visit to the website of 350.org will provide full details of plans for this day of action. Questions may be forwarded to djmayba@telus.net.

Alberni ValleyClimate changePort Alberni