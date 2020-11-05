Port Alberni prepares to honour veterans in smaller ceremony

Remembrance Day in Port Alberni will look a little different this year.
Due to COVID-19, the annual indoor ceremony at the Glenwood Centre has been cancelled. Instead, an outdoor ceremony will be held at the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery. This event will be restricted to 50 people, by invitation only.
Bill Groeneveld of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293 said that the Legion is planning a “small” Colour Party march from the parking lot of the cemetery to the Field of Honour.
“We wanted to do some show of respect,” he explained.
Organizers are requesting that people not attend the ceremony unless they have been invited.
“We can’t stop people from coming to the cemetery, but we’re asking people that they respect our wishes,” said Groeneveld.
Provincial health orders in B.C. restrict outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people due to COVID-19.
After the ceremony, the Legion branch (Victoria Quay) will be open for visitors. This will also be limited to 50 guests at a time, with numbers monitored at the entrance and exit.
The Legion’s annual poppy campaign is still taking place, despite the pandemic. Poppies are available now from businesses throughout Port Alberni. You can also donate directly to the branch (open Tuesday to Saturday, 2-6 p.m.) or donate to the National Poppy Fund online.
