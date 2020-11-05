Port Alberni prepares to honour veterans in smaller ceremony

Remembrance Day in Port Alberni will look a little different this year.

Due to COVID-19, the annual indoor ceremony at the Glenwood Centre has been cancelled. Instead, an outdoor ceremony will be held at the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery. This event will be restricted to 50 people, by invitation only.

Bill Groeneveld of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293 said that the Legion is planning a “small” Colour Party march from the parking lot of the cemetery to the Field of Honour.

“We wanted to do some show of respect,” he explained.

Organizers are requesting that people not attend the ceremony unless they have been invited.

“We can’t stop people from coming to the cemetery, but we’re asking people that they respect our wishes,” said Groeneveld.

Provincial health orders in B.C. restrict outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people due to COVID-19.

After the ceremony, the Legion branch (Victoria Quay) will be open for visitors. This will also be limited to 50 guests at a time, with numbers monitored at the entrance and exit.

The Legion’s annual poppy campaign is still taking place, despite the pandemic. Poppies are available now from businesses throughout Port Alberni. You can also donate directly to the branch (open Tuesday to Saturday, 2-6 p.m.) or donate to the National Poppy Fund online.



Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 members Vickey Mooney and Connie Richardson participate in the colour party at the Remembrance Day flag raising in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Legion Br. 293 colour party and Sergeant at Arms, from left to right are George Broughton, Bruce Proudfoot, Graham Fox, Bill Groeneveld, Ron Simpson and Vickey Mooney. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Each member from Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 who participated in the colour party at the annual flag raising Nov. 2 at Port Alberni City Hall also placed a poppy on the wreath at the cenotaph uptown. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 member Tim Murphy looks on as Margaret Groeneveld hands over the Remembrance Day flag to Mayor Sharie Minions in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER/Special to the AV News)