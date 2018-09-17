Port Alberni quilters donate to those in need

When the Sunshine Club Quilters in Port Alberni received a large number of fabric samples from United Floors a few months ago, they knew that they could use them for charitable purposes.

On Thursday, Sept. 13, the quilting group delivered 52 fabric gift bags filled with toiletries to Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS).

“It looks like Christmas,” described Ellen Frood, ACAWS executive director on Thursday.

It was Dianne Monteith who proposed the “origami” bags filled with various toiletries, including toothbrushes, toothpaste and mouthwash donated by dentists Dr. Ronald Hughes of Port Alberni and Dr. Giorgio Petricca of Nanaimo. Monteith, who worked with the RCMP for 20 years, said the Port Alberni Transition House has a special place in her heart.

“It started with an idea,” she explained. “I had a lot of help. I want to thank everyone who helped this project become reality.”

The Sunshine Club Quilters worked together to turn the upholstery and window coverings into fabric bags, gathering toiletries from among themselves and friends and even the Rainforest Quilters group. The quilters found that some of the fabric samples were too thick for bags, so they also made 30 cat beds (stuffed with fabric scraps) for the local SPCA.

The SPCA already partners with ACAWS, providing temporary shelter for pets after their owners escape abusive situations.

“It can be difficult for people to leave when they have a pet,” said Frood. “It’s a bigger piece than some people realize.”

Along with the cat beds and gift bags, donations also included toothpaste and toothbrushes for children.

Every year, the Sunshine Club Quilters make placemats for Meals on Wheels that are donated at Christmas time, and also donate quilts to various charitable causes.

Most of the bags and toiletries will go towards the Transition House, which provides temporary shelter and support for women and children at risk. Some will be also stay with ACAWS.

