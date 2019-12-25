Insp. Brian Hunter and Sgt. Seabrook handing out Christmas stockings on Monday, Dec. 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP deliver holiday cheer

Port Alberni RCMP delivered 100 stockings to members of the community

On Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, members of the Port Alberni RCMP delivered 100 stockings to members of the community.

The uniformed RCMP officers travelled around Port Alberni during the afternoon and evening hours, handing out stockings full of basic essentials to some individuals who may be struggling this holiday season. The stockings were full of toiletries, a pair of new wool socks and a pair of sport socks, as well as a bit of candy and chocolate to add a little good spirit to this holiday season.

“The Christmas season is a wonderful time of year for most people, but for others it can be very difficult,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden of the Port Alberni RCMP. “We hope that we were able to provide a bit of cheer for some of these individuals and let them know that the police do care.

“Our members were acting as Santa’s little helpers today. For some citizens, it was the first time they’d seen the RCMP in such a positive way.”

