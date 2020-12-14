Port Alberni RCMP detachment delivers holiday cheer

The staff at the Port Alberni RCMP detachment came together on Thursday, Dec. 10 to assemble 150 “essentials” packs for distribution out in the community. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

‘Essentials’ packs will be delivered to the homeless in the community

The Port Alberni RCMP detachment will once again be delivering some holiday cheer to the less fortunate in the community.

The staff at the Port Alberni RCMP detachment came together on Thursday, Dec. 10 to assemble 150 “essentials” packs for distribution out in the community.

Each pack contains a toque, gloves, socks, hand sanitizer, a non-medical mask, a variety of toiletries, a rain poncho and some treats.

READ MORE: Alberni teen collects more than 500 pairs of socks for people in need

The initiative came together as a result of a partnership between Soap for Hope (toiletries), Shoppers Drug Mart (sanitizer), Roxy Manson (Warm Socks for Warm Hearts), Pacific Western Brewing (toques), Community Policing and the RCMP.

In past years the detachment held a “stuff a stocking” event. However this year the detachment wished to get more of these essentials out into the community, said Community Policing manager Dave Cusson. Instead of socks, all the essentials were packed into a small backpack.

READ MORE: Port Alberni RCMP fill ‘stockings’ for less fortunate

“This is a great way for the police to connect with people in need out in our community while they are on patrol,” said Cusson.

The packs were designed for both men and women and will be handed out between now and Christmas.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPort AlberniRCMP