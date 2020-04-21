Port Alberni RCMP saluting volunteers

April 19 to 25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week

The Port Alberni RCMP is saluting its Community Policing volunteers to mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Port Alberni RCMP is saluting its volunteers to mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week from April 19 to 25.

Port Alberni’s 35 Community Policing volunteers, the Crimestoppers board and the RCMP Police Chaplain are all being recognized for representing the local detachment and serving the community.

“Volunteers play an integral role in promoting safer communities by being extra eyes and ears for the police,” said Dave Cusson, Community Policing Manager for the City of Port Alberni. “Their involvement and dedication are truly appreciated.”

RCMP volunteers connect prevention-based policing strategies, along with information and awareness, to the general public. They assist in the delivery of Speed Watch, Citizens on Patrol, distracted driving awareness, the Crimestoppers program, Project 529 bike registrations, pedestrian awareness and a variety of other crime prevention initiatives all over the city.

A volunteer appreciation event has been postponed until it is deemed safe to allow social gathering once again.

