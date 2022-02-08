Port Alberni recognizes White Cane Week

Port Alberni city council has proclaimed the week of Feb. 6 to 12 to be White Cane Week

Jean Kanngiesser is the president of the Canadian Council of the Blind in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

At a Port Alberni store recently with her white cane in hand, Jean Kanngiesser asked, “Where are the flashlight batteries?”

The polite clerk responded, “Over there!”

But “over there” is not helpful to someone with vision loss. It is better to provide more specific directions, such as, “Turn to your right, midway along aisle three on the middle left shelf.”

While Kanngiesser is not totally blind, she is legally blind. To be legally blind does not mean that you have total vision loss—in fact, 90 percent of legally blind people have some sight, whether peripheral vision or some shades of gray.

The leading world cause of vision loss is cataracts. These can be cured, but treatment is not readily available in most of the developing nations where cataracts are prevalent. The leading cause of vision loss in Canada is age-related macular degeneration, and improved treatments are constantly being developed.

The White Cane has become the internationally-accepted symbol of vision loss. In 1921, English photographer James Biggs was blinded in an accident. On release from the hospital, he had the idea of painting his cane white to be easily seen at night. Today, nine Canadian provinces have legislation which restricts the use of the White Cane to those who are legally blind.

In 1946 the Canadian Council of the Blind held the first “White Cane Week” in Canada. This continues to be held in the first week of February today.

The Alberni Valley Chapter chaper of the Canadian Council of the Blind normally meets the first Wednesday of each month from September to June—however, with COVID-19 many of these meetings have been cancelled or rescheduled.

Persons with vision impairment, relatives, friends and caregivers are welcome to the meetings to hear interesting speakers, share experiences, learn techniques to assist in daily living and enjoy fellowship over a cup of coffee. Volunteers can help you seek various resources and government programs. Refer to the “What’s On” section of the Alberni Valley News for upcoming meetings, or call 250-724-1272 for more information.

