Some of Port Alberni’s veterans wait to be seated at the beginning of the Remembrance Day ceremony at Glenwood Centre, Nov. 11, 2019. SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

Port Alberni remembers our veterans

Remembrance Day ceremonies took place Nov. 11

On Monday, Nov. 11, Port Alberni residents took a moment to remember and honour those who took up arms—and in some cases paid the ultimate price—to defend their country.

A Remembrance Day ceremony took place at the Glenwood Centre in the morning, followed by smaller ceremonies at the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery and at the Hupacasath Cemetery.

Check out some of our photos of the events.

This year’s Remembrance Day ceremony follows a major ceremony in France earlier this year marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when thousands of Canadian stormed the beaches of Normandy with their British and American allies to fight Nazi Germany.

It also comes exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War.

 

Captain Michael Ramsay recites a prayer at the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery on Remembrance Day. ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and Councillor Helen Poon place a poppy at the Vietnam War veterans gravesite on Remembrance Day. ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Hupacasath First Nation chief councillor Steve Tatoosh speaks at the Hupacasath graveyard on Remembrance Day. ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser lays a wreath on behalf of the Province of British Columbia during Port Alberni’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Glenwood Centre on Nov. 11, 2019. SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

Veteran Shawn Standley and Duke represent Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns in laying a wreath for Canada during Remembrance Day ceremonies at Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni on Nov. 11, 2019. SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

Members of the Metis Association prepare to lay a wreath in front of the stage at Glenwood Centre, Nov. 11, 2019. SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News

A veteran, left, waits to lay a wreath on behalf of Dieppe veterans while Port Alberni RCMP Inspector Brian Hunter looks on. (Nov. 11, 2019) SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News

Veteran Elsie Forbes and Gayla Gallanar lay a cross in front of the stage on behalf of Abbeyfield House, Nov. 11, 2019 at Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni. SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

A veteran salutes after laying a wreath for the National Association of Federal Retirees at Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni on Nov. 11, 2019. SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

Members of the Sea Cadet corps in Port Alberni stand at ease prior to the start of Remembrance Day ceremonies at Glenwood Centre on Nov. 11, 2019. SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

Members of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs BCHL leadership group pay their respects at Port Alberni’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Glenwood Centre on Nov. 11, 2019. SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

The Navy League and Sea Cadets cleaned all the crosses in the Field of Honour on Sunday, Nov. 10. In this photo are Ordinary Cadet Zoey Bagnell of the Navy League and Leading Seaman Megan Simpso of the Sea Cadets. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

