Port Alberni residents hold candlelight vigil for victims of summer heat dome

The number of B.C. residents who died as a result of this summer’s heat dome was recently revised to 595, including 48 on Vancouver Island. These are just some of the victims of the climate crisis who were honoured at a candlelight vigil in Port Alberni last Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, says vigil organizer John Mayba.

Mayba and nine other people brought their candles and LED lights to the Johnston Road office of Alberni-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne, where they displayed a sign listing some of the planet’s climate victims including 14,800 people who died in the 2003 heat wave in France, as well as the village of Lytton which was destroyed by fire when the temperature reached 49 degrees this summer.

“We wanted to show our support for Josie Osborne as she advocates for climate action as our MLA and a minister in B.C.’s cabinet,” Mayba said.

“It was the first day of COP26 and it seemed important for us to show our encouragement and support for world leaders as they navigate the stormy path to climate solutions.” COP26 is the name of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

The group plans to continue their Monday night vigils and has decided to expand the list of victims by bringing the names of communities, both human and non-human, which have been or are being devastated by the climate crisis. Anyone wishing to join the Monday vigils is invited to meet at 7 p.m. at the MLA office, 3945 Johnston Rd. The vigils last for half an hour.

