Volunteers in Port Alberni continue to help with the Salvation Army’s annual kettle campaign. On Wednesday, Nov. 25 Alberni Valley News freelancer Sonja Drinkwater captured a photo of young philanthropist Hayden Henschel, 3, putting some coins into a kettle.

For those who would prefer a contact-less donation this year, Port Alberni’s Salvation Army is taking donations at fillthekettle.com.

