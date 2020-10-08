Port Alberni student receives $3,500 bursary from Port Authority

A Port Alberni student has received a $3,500 bursary from the Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) to pursue her educational goals.

PAPA announced on Sept. 16 that Paige Tardif is this year’s recipient of the Gillian Trumper Memorial Staff Bursary. The annual bursary rewards outstanding dedication to work duties and customer service. The bursary was renamed in 2019 to honour the legacy of former PAPA board member, Gillian Trumper.

“Paige certainly reflects all the values that Gillian encouraged in youth, and so is a very deserving recipient,” said PAPA president and CEO Zoran Knezevic.

Tardif is currently enrolled in at the University of Victoria in her fourth year of Biology studies, with a concentration in Marine Zoology. Her goal is to work in the field, studying how various species interact in the marine ecosystem. Working with PAPA at China Creek Campground and Marina gave Tardif the opportunity to learn about lifecycles and migration patterns of Pacific salmon species.

“Paige has continued to learn and grow, personally and professionally over the number of years that she has worked with the Port as a seasonal staff attendent,” said Knezevic. “Her supervisors, co-workers and guests of the faciltities at which she has worked have seen Paige’s confidence and leadership skills consistently improve as a role model for her peers.”

Port Alberni