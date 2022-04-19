Port Alberni students learn about tsunamis during Hike to High Ground

HIKING TO HIGH GROUND Cherry Creek VFD firefighter Darren Francoeur, left, instructs Neveah McDougall, centre, and Brenan Little from Maquinna Elementary School on how to safely hold a chainsaw during a Hike to High Ground event April 12, 2022 for Tsunami Preparedness Week. See more from this event on page A5. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Cherry Creek VFD firefighter Darren Francoeur, left, instructs Neveah McDougall, centre, and Brenan Little from Maquinna Elementary School on how to safely hold a chainsaw during a Hike to High Ground event April 12, 2022 for Tsunami Preparedness Week. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Karen Freethy, protective services coordinator with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, broadcasts an example of what a tsunami warning siren and announcement will sound like to students from Maquinna Elementary School. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Students from Maquinna Elementary School walk up Argyle Street from Spirit Square as part of the ACRD’s Hike to High Ground event April 12, 2022. Students learned what to do in event of a tsunami. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) What goes in a Grab and Go bag? Students from Maquinna Elementary School learn what families should have ready in case of emergencies, during a Hike to High Ground event on April 12, 2022 at Trinity Community Hall—one of several designated emergency reception centres in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Participants in the ACRD’s Hike to High Ground fill out a draw entry form during a round robin of events set up at Trinity Community Centre on April 12, 2022 as part of Tsunami Preparedness Week in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Four classes from Maquinna Elementary School gathered at Spirit Square on Tuesday, April 12 to learn about Port Alberni’s tsunami inundation zone, and how to get out of it.

Karen Freethy, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s protective services coordinator, talked to students and a few other community members who joined the hike about what the inundation zone is, and played them a recording of what the tsunami sirens and warning sound like. The group then walked up Argyle Street, turned onto Fifth Avenue and walked to Trinity Community Centre for refreshments and activities.

Firetrucks from around the Alberni Valley accompanied the group as participants made their way up Argyle Street. Firefighters then parked trucks for the kids to come out and examine, and were available to answer questions.

The firetrucks were one of several stations of activities in which students participated at Trinity Community Centre. Trinity is one of several designated emergency reception centres that could be open in the event of a tsunami or other emergency in the Alberni Valley.

Heather Zenner, protective services manager for the ACRD, said the event went over well with students.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniTsunami