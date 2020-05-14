Port Alberni teachers dress up in 1980s outfits for lip sync challenge

Music teachers challenge others in SD70, around the Island to do the same

The music teachers from School District 70 (Alberni Valley) are at it again.

Dressed in their most outlandish garb channeling the 1980s, they have assembled a lip sync video to singer Tiffany’s one-hit wonder, I Think We’re Alone Now.

“We performed it ’80s style to challenge our entire school district to a district lip sync battle,” music teacher Elizabeth Platz said.

“Our goal is to raise money for our community COVID-19 response efforts. At a time of uncertainty, we wanted to provide a fun outlet for our colleagues and students.”

École Alberni Elementary School music teacher Megan Paterson put together the video, which has been posted on YouTube.

READ: Teachers in Port Alberni show the love for their students

This isn’t the first time Paterson has conspired to bring an enlightening message to students in the district. In late March she organized teachers at École Alberni Elementary to write and decorate words that together sent a message to students telling them they were missed. The teachers all took selfies with their signs and Paterson assembled them all into a collage.


