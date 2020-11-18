Port Alberni teen rocks with drive for warm socks

Roxy Manson is collecting socks to donate to people living in the cold

Roxy Manson of Port Alberni is collecting socks for the month of November. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A Port Alberni teenager is collecting warm socks to give to people living in the cold.

Roxy Manson, 15, has started up a sock drive for the month of November. She said she started the fundraiser Warm Socks to Warm Hearts after noticing more people out on the streets of Port Alberni.

“I noticed how much colder it’s getting,” she said. “I’m trying to make people living outside or in conditions that are difficult know that we care about them.”

She is asking for donations of new or knit socks in all sizes. The socks will be delivered to the Salvation Army and Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS) at the end of the month.

She said she has already collected about 100 pairs of socks from her fellow students at Alberni District Secondary School and dancers at Elite Dance Academy, but she is hoping to double that number in the coming weeks.

“It’s just a small something I thought I could do to help,” said Manson.

Socks can be dropped off at Walk the Coast (4574 Elizabeth Street), Boston Pizza (3550 Johnston Road) or Elite Dance Academy (for dancers and their families only due to COVID-19 restrictions). For a COVID-safe pickup, contact Manson at 250-735-3520.



