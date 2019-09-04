The walk will begin at the clubhouse, 3178 Second Ave., and conclude at Harbour Quay. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni to hold lantern walk for suicide awareness

Event hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)

New Horizons Clubhouse in Port Alberni has planned a lantern walk for Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6–9 p.m. to bring awareness to suicide safer communities.

This is the second year for the lantern walk, said Rainie O’Connor, one of the event organizers along with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Port Alberni.

“We’re hoping to draw as many people as we can.”

The walk will begin at the clubhouse, 3178 Second Ave., and conclude at Harbour Quay. Participants are welcome to bring a lantern, make their own or sponsor a lantern. Donations can also be made to the CMHA, which will go toward programs and services in Port Alberni. For more information, please call Rainie at 250-731-9900.

