Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, accompanied by ADSS staff, present a cheque to Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, accompanied by ADSS staff, present a cheque to Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni Toy Run donates to ADSS Breakfast Club

Breakfast club provides high school students with a meal in the morning

The Port Alberni Toy Run is continuing its annual tradition of helping to feed the youth of the Alberni Valley.

Members of the Toy Run presented Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton with a $5,000 cheque on Thursday, Oct. 20.

“[The Breakfast Club] is one of our main recipients,” said Toy Run president David Wiwchar.

Burton explained that the Toy Run has been supporting the club since it started 14 years ago. The ADSS Breakfast Club ensures that students at ADSS and Eighth Avenue Learning Centre are provided with a breakfast in the morning, but the program also ensures that there is food available for students throughout the day. The club also provides hygiene items and clothes for kids who need them.

“With this donation, we’re able to purchase what the kids need,” said Burton.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LOOK BACK: Wreck of the S.S. Tatjana in the Barkley Sound
Next story
United Way BC expands vital after school program to regions around the province

Just Posted

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, accompanied by ADSS staff, present a cheque to Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run donates to ADSS Breakfast Club

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

Celtic Chaos will play at Knox United Church in Parksville on Oct. 30. Band members from left: Gordon Lafleur, John Beaton, Joyce Beaton, Joe Spinelli and Dave Barta. (Submitted photo)
Celtic Chaos show in Port Alberni tells story of Scottish immigrants

This photo shows cargo ship “S.S. Tatjana” shipwrecked in the Barclay Sound. The vessel was a Norwegian cargo freighter which was stranded on Effingham Island in the Barclay Sound on February 28, 1924. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21573 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Wreck of the S.S. Tatjana in the Barkley Sound