Port Alberni Toy Run donates to ADSS Breakfast Club

Breakfast club provides high school students with a meal in the morning

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, accompanied by ADSS staff, present a cheque to Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Toy Run is continuing its annual tradition of helping to feed the youth of the Alberni Valley.

Members of the Toy Run presented Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton with a $5,000 cheque on Thursday, Oct. 20.

“[The Breakfast Club] is one of our main recipients,” said Toy Run president David Wiwchar.

Burton explained that the Toy Run has been supporting the club since it started 14 years ago. The ADSS Breakfast Club ensures that students at ADSS and Eighth Avenue Learning Centre are provided with a breakfast in the morning, but the program also ensures that there is food available for students throughout the day. The club also provides hygiene items and clothes for kids who need them.

“With this donation, we’re able to purchase what the kids need,” said Burton.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni