Port Alberni Toy Run donations will help those who need it most this season

The Port Alberni Toy Run made two donations Dec. 13 that will go far toward helping people in need in the Alberni Valley.

Members of the Toy Run, including vice-chairman Tom Wall and treasurer Robin Klatt delivered $2,000 worth of groceries to the Salvation Army for the community food bank. Quality Foods manager Steve Sexton and delivery driver Alec Sattar helped bring the cases of food; Quality Foods offered the Toy Run cost price on the food so the $2,000 would go further.

This year has been especially profitable for fundraising for the Toy Run, one of the spokespeople said, which has enabled the group to donate more than usual. They sold 47 of their special Toy Run teddy bears at the recent Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ BCHL Teddy Bear Toss, which added to funds raised in 2021.

The Toy Run also donated 25 bears to the Alberni Valley Emergency Operating Centre as well as $500. Karen Freethy, protective services coordinator for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) said they have purchased items for comfort pouches for children having gone through an emergency or who have been forced to evacuate their home for whatever reason. These comfort kits include socks, flip flops, crayons and the cuddly bears from the Toy Run and more to comfort those at an emotionally challenging time.

The special Toy Run bears that are wearing masks are available at Buy-Low Foods on lower Johnston Road in Port Alberni.

Toy Run usually sponsors First Night activities for children and families at the AV Multiplex, Echo Pool and Glenwood Centre on Dec. 31, however, these events have been cancelled for a second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.



