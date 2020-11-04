Alberni District Secondary School vice-principal Carl Poole, left and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $2,000 donation from Port Alberni Toy Run members Susan and Tom Wall, David Wiwchar and Robin Klatt on Oct. 28, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni District Secondary School vice-principal Carl Poole, left and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $2,000 donation from Port Alberni Toy Run members Susan and Tom Wall, David Wiwchar and Robin Klatt on Oct. 28, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni Toy Run helps fund high school breakfast club

Feeding youth in the Alberni Valley remains key to annual Toy Run

The Port Alberni Toy Run continued its tradition of helping to feed the Alberni Valley’s youth with a major donation at the end of October.

Members of the annual motorcycle run’s executive visited Alberni District Secondary School on Oct. 28 with a donation of $2,000 for the ADSS Breakfast Club.

“They’ve been supporting the breakfast club for the past 12 or 14 years,” said coordinator Melody Burton.

“The ADSS Breakfast Club is one of our largest recipients every year,” said Toy Run chair David Wiwchar.

The breakfast club is needed more than ever, Burton said, yet the coronavirus pandemic has created more challenges than ever for volunteers. “Because of COVID-19 restrictions we’re trying to find unique ways of getting food to students. School EAs (educational assistants) have helped delivering,” she said.

Burton makes sandwich lunches for students, and although the grab-and-go boxes of apples and other items have had to be pulled from the ADSS office and classrooms, pre-packaged granola bars and yogurt are delivered to classrooms for teachers to distribute on request.

The ADSS Breakfast Club also supports Eighth Avenue Learning Centre, she added.

“Over half of our classes now have Mel’s supplies in there,” ADSS vice-principal Carl Poole said.

The breakfast club donation came primarily from sales of Toy Run teddy bears—many of them wearing small masks to reflect the kind of year 2020 has been. Toy Run volunteer Robin Klatt said she sewed more than 1,000 of the masks. Bears are still available at Buy-Low Foods and Camille’s Hair Studio, and the Toy Run hopes to continue sales of teddy bears for 2021.

Charity and DonationsmotorcyclePort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni’s pumpkin pick-up a success

Just Posted

Alberni District Secondary School vice-principal Carl Poole, left and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $2,000 donation from Port Alberni Toy Run members Susan and Tom Wall, David Wiwchar and Robin Klatt on Oct. 28, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run helps fund high school breakfast club

Feeding youth in the Alberni Valley remains key to annual Toy Run

Doctor Hugo Lambrechts, a much-loved Port Alberni veterinarian who owned Manzini Animal Hospital for 25 years has died. He was 80. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Late veterinarian leaves legacy of respect among Port Alberni clients

Dr. Hugo Lambrechts founded Manzini Animal Hospital

Amira Strain of WildSafe BC poses next to some of the pumpkins rescued during the 2020 pumpkin pick-up. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s pumpkin pick-up a success

More than 375 pumpkins collected in 2020

The McLean Mill National Historic Site is located in Beaver Creek in the Alberni Valley. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Qualicum Beach Family History Society talks McLean Mill

Volunteer DeWayne Parfitt to give virtual presentation Nov. 4

The renovated Port Pub as of Monday, Nov. 2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni city council keeps pressure on Port Pub

No update on Harbourview Apartments

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus-size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

(Penticton Western News File Photo)
Trial for lawyer accused of smuggling guns across U.S.-B.C. border delayed

Shawn Bertram Jensen is facing two charges under the Customs Act and six counts under the Criminal Code

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event at Chilliwack dance academy now up to 36 cases

Dance school owner says she did everything she was told to do by Fraser Health after positive test

Voters fill out their ballots at American Legion Post 1 on Election Day in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Simons/Tulsa World
Canada faces political, economic instability after uncertain U.S election result

For Americans voting in Canada, the delay was also frustrating

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
How to combat COVID fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed

Just a small minority of Canadians skirting the rules due to COVID fatigue could be detrimental

Most Read