Port Alberni Toy Run launches new fundraiser for 2020

The Port Alberni Toy Run is selling special teddy bears wearing miniature Toy Run T-shirts as a new fundraiser for 2020. (PORT ALBERNI TOY RUN PHOTO)

The Port Alberni Toy Run has launched a new fundraiser, and is working with local businesses to raise funds for Alberni Valley children’s charities and family events.

Cuddly teddy bears wearing Port Alberni Toy Run t-shirts are being sold for $20, with all proceeds going to the many charities the group supports each year.

People can also purchase an extra teddy bear and donate it back to Toy Run, which will then go to first responders who give them to children affected by an accident, house fire, or criminal event.

The 10-inch tall (25 cm) Teddy Bears are available at BuyLow Foods, SteamPunk Cafe, and Tyler’s No Frills in Port Alberni, and will soon be available a various motorcycle shops around Vancouver Island. They are also available through Port Alberni Toy Run members.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, teddy bears will be wearing their own protective masks made by Toy Run members, and will come in a sealed plastic bag.

The teddy bear sale will help make up for lost revenues as there will be no Toy Run dance, beer gardens or Poker Run this year, according to chairperson David Wiwchar.

The 36th annual Port Alberni Toy Run will be a “drive-by” event this year as riders are invited to come to Port Alberni on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 and drop off toys and donations at the Glenwood Centre between noon and 4 pm. Riders and their gifts will be treated with proper protocols to ensure the safety of everyone.

