Port Alberni Toy Run makes food donation to Salvation Army

Representatives from the Port Alberni Toy Run, Salvation Army and Quality Foods gather at the Salvation Army loading bay along with $2,000 worth of food. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Toy Run is always in the Christmas spirit.

Members of the Toy Run donated $2,000 worth of food from Quality Foods to the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Dec. 13, which will go towards feeding those in need this holiday season.

Toy Run chairman David Wiwchar explained that the last two years have been difficult for the Toy Run, because COVID-19 restrictions meant they weren’t able to host as many riders or raise as many funds.

“This year we had a good year, which is reflected in the size of the donation,” said Wiwchar.

In addition to the food, the Port Alberni Toy Run also donated a number of toys and some cash to the Salvation Army for the holiday season. Major Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army says the donations are welcomed.

“The Toy Run has done this for a number of years,” said Ramsay. “It’s because of the generosity of groups like the Toy Run that we are able to provide high quality food hampers for families that otherwise wouldn’t be able to have a great Christmas season.”

Ramsay didn’t have an estimate of how much has been donated to the Salvation Army so far this season, but says the community has been especially generous this year.

“We’re so thankful for every bit that has been donated, because the need has been so high,” he said. “We still have to sort it and organize it and put it together for our Christmas hampers and our regular food hampers.”



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Port Alberni