Port Alberni Toy Run makes food donation to Salvation Army

TOY RUN MAKES A DIFFERENCE Port Alberni Toy Run members delivered $1,000 of groceries from Quality Foods to the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Toy Run purchased most of the food using funds from their new teddy bear sales this year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Toy Run made a special delivery to the Salvation Army earlier this month.

On Dec. 8, members of the Port Alberni Toy Run delivered $1,000 worth of groceries from Quality Foods to the Salvation Army.

Like many other organizations in town, the Toy Run has lost funds this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Toy Run has been able to make up some of this lost revenue with the sale of cuddly teddy bears wearing Port Alberni Toy Run shirts.

“This is all due to money we’ve raised during our teddy bear fundraiser,” said treasurer Robin Klatt on Dec. 8.

