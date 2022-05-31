Participants begin their Walk (or run) to End Cystic Fibrosis at Bob Dailey Stadium on Sunday, May 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni walk raises $11,000 for Cystic Fibrosis research

‘Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History’ took place on May 29

A walk in Port Alberni raised more than $11,000 for Cystic Fibrosis research and patient care last weekend.

More than 100 people gathered at Bob Dailey Stadium on Sunday, May 29 to walk (or run) around the track while raising awareness and funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

The Kinsmen Club of Port Alberni helped to organize the event and served up hot dogs, water and other refreshments for the walkers.

Just this year, Cystic Fibrosis Canada celebrated 58 years of partnership with Kin Canada. Kinsmen and Kinettes across the country have raised more than $50 million for Cystic Fibrosis research over the years.

