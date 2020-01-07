Port Alberni walks for peace in 2020

A perfect sunny day greeted the 25 or so walkers who came out to support the 21st annual Port Alberni Walk for Peace on New Year’s Day.

The walk left the Glenwood Centre on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and proceeded south on 10th Avenue to Redford Street, ending at Abbyfield. There was an open mic on peace, followed by a vegetarian lunch offered by the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple.

The Peace Walk has been taking place in Port Alberni every New Year’s Day for the past 21 years. Walkers bring their own symbols, banners or signs that express their personal wish for peace to welcome the new year.



