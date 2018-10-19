Port Alberni walks for World Food Day

On Tuesday, Oct. 16, St. John Paul II Catholic School students and members of St. Vincent de Paul Society partnered up to fight hunger with their annual World Food Day Awareness Walk.

World Food Day is celebrated annually around the world to honour the date of the founding of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.

On Tuesday, hundreds of teachers, students and local residents walked from the school to Save-On Foods and back, carrying handmade signs and chanting, “Help the poor!” The group was also joined by a few members of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

In preparation for the walk, each class at John Paul II was challenged to bring in as many non-perishable food items as they could. The items will be donated to local food banks.