Maggie Hansford poses with her moon landing needlepoint piece that measures six-feet-by-eight-feet. She has it on display at Heritage Place seniors’ home in Port Alberni. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the News)

Port Alberni woman’s needlepoint is out of this world

Maggie Hansford is still looking for a home for her NASA-inspired artwork

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the News

Maggie Hansford has been a resident of the Alberni Valley for the past 30 years and now resides in Heritage Place. Hidden in her closet for the past few years has been a treasure: a six-foot-by-eight-foot needlepoint of the first moon landing.

This monumental piece of artwork, featuring 100 percent wool strands and metallic thread, took her 14 years and more than 2,000 hours to finish. Now suffering from macular degeneration and only having peripheral vision, Hansford’s days of needlepoint have ended.

READ: Port Alberni needlepoint artist shooting for the moon

The idea started with her late dad Ken Hansford. He had Maggie’s daughter make a painting of various photos from NASA and was going to use this as a template.

“He asked me to do it for him and so I had to tear out his work and start at the beginning. I got the special linen canvases from ladies in Nova Scotia and put it on a couple of sawhorses with heavy beams to stretch it. I started in 1986 and finished it in 1999.”

“I thought that the United States would be interested in having this but all of the embassies and also NASA said no. I would like it to find a home for it and I would accept any reasonable offer,” said Maggie.

Hansford has had her needlepoint on display at Heritage Place, behind Echo Village, at 4360 Heritage Lane. The piece will only be displayed for a limited time, although Hansford would entertain offers for a permanent home for her artwork. Anyone interested in seeing the piece can call site manager Doug Murray at 250-735-0306 for entry to the building.

RELATED: Valley Seniors: Heritage Place celebrates 10 years

Port AlberniSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni celebrates, supports refugee families with Leap Day dinner

Just Posted

Port Alberni woman’s needlepoint is out of this world

Maggie Hansford is still looking for a home for her NASA-inspired artwork

BUDGET 2020: Public invited to talk budget with City of Port Alberni

Evening eTown Hall meeting will take questions, comments from residents

Port Alberni’s Special Olympics skaters earn medals at BC Winter Games

BC Winter Games took place from Feb. 20–23 in Fort St. John

Come and hear Port Alberni poet Linda K. Thompson’s work at Words on Fire

Thompson finds inspiration in her treehouse writing studio

Port Alberni celebrates, supports refugee families with Leap Day dinner

Funds raised will help give another family a home in the Alberni Valley

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Most Read