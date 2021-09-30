Port Alberni youth donates foot of hair to cancer wig program

Chantal Lafontaine prepares to cut Taylor Pointon Huth’s hair. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) From left to right: Chantal Lafontaine, Darah Pointon, Taylor Pointon Huth and Melissa Huth before Taylor’s big haircut. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Taylor Pointon Huth, with her new haircut, holds up her freshly-shorn locks. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A young Port Alberni resident has donated almost a foot of fair to help kids with hair loss.

On Sept. 2, seven-year-old Taylor Pointon Huth had 11 inches of hair trimmed off at the Coven House of Hair in Port Alberni, owned by Chantal Lafontaine. She was accompanied by her mom and stepmom, who both wielded their phones to take videos of the big haircut.

“I really feel bad for the kids who are sick,” said Pointon Huth of her decision to donate her hair.

“And I had long hair for way too long.”

Pointon Huth said this is the shortest haircut she has ever gotten.

“She’s only had little trims,” explained her mom Darah Pointon. “She never wanted to cut it before—she loved it long.”

“She’s a very caring child,” added stepmom Melissa Huth.

Chantal Lafontaine said that Pointon Huth was actually her second client of the day who was donating her hair.

“It’s not a common thing, but today just happened to be the day,” said Lafontaine. “I think a lot of people grew their hair out during quarantine, and now they’re looking to get haircuts.”

Pointon Huth will be donating her hair to Angel Hair for Kids, which provides wigs and hair loss solutions for children who lose their hair to cancer treatments, alopecia and other medical causes.

Pointon Huth just started Grade 2 at Alberni Elementary School this year.

“She wanted to have her new hairstyle in time for the start of school,” said her mom.



