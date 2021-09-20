Port Alberni’s 37th annual Toy Run draws 412 riders

Bikes travel up and down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A few Port Alberni Toy Run helpers fill a sleigh full of stuffed toys in Glenwood Centre on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News) As is tradition, Santa led the parade of bikes into town during the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Proud Papa Dean Doskotch poses with his grandchildren, Nash Doskotch, 1, and Norah Doskotch, 3, following the Port Alberni Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News) Bikes travel up and down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Riders participate in the slow bike race during the adult motorcycle games at Glenwood Centre on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, just before the skies opened up and it began raining again. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News) Bikes of all different kinds could be spotted at the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Toy Run president Dave Wiwchar thanks the Langley HOG, represented by Peter Chotskoff and Greg Huot, for their generous donation of $4,312. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Riders and spectators wave during the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Toy Run president Dave Wiwchar stands by Kelly and Michelle Butt, who raised $4,000 for the Toy Run in the name of their late son Daniel. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bikes travel up and down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A passenger records the ride during the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bikes of all different kinds could be spotted at the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Riders and spectators wave during the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bikes travel up and down Argyle Street in Port Alberni for the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Riders and spectators wave during the Port Alberni Toy Run on Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

More than 400 motorcycles cruised through Port Alberni for the 37th annual Toy Run last weekend.

After a break last year due to COVID-19, the full Port Alberni Toy Run event returned on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

Last year’s Toy Run was a “drive-by” event with none of the extra activities like games, a show ‘n shine or a dance. However, all of the regular activities were able to return for 2021. According to Toy Run organizers, 412 bikes made the ride from Little Qualicum Falls into Port Alberni on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Langley HOG (Harley Owners Group) made the trip from the Lower Mainland and delivered a cheque for more than $4,300 for the Toy Run.

Local residents Kelly and Michelle Butt also donated $4,000 in memory of their son Daniel. More than 160 friends and family contributed to fundraisers for the family.

Funds and toys from the Toy Run will be going towards local charities and family events.

